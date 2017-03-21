House OKs records-shield bill

An amended bill intended to shield attorney-client communications of agencies from the state's open-records law was approved by the House on Monday.

Senate Bill 373 -- which was rewritten with an amendment by Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville -- was approved in a 53-13 vote. It heads next to the Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs for approval of the amendment.

"The bill was broader and I agreed that it probably needed to be narrowed down," Ballinger said Monday. "We narrowed it down to as small as possible to achieve the goal we have."

He said it was aimed at solving problems for state attorneys who might have to disclose litigation strategies to opposing lawyers under existing law.

But open-government advocates say the bill goes far beyond Ballinger's stated intent -- even with the changes.

Dan Greenberg, president of the Advance Arkansas Institute, had said he had suggested bills to help state agencies get court orders to shield records quicker. The Freedom of Information Act already allows them to seek orders to shield the information.

"That was summarily rejected by one of the sponsors of this measure," Greenberg said.

Ballinger's amendment shields records pertaining to both potential and ongoing litigation.

Changes included sunsetting the exemption to 90 days after the close of litigation and any associated appeal or one year after the date of the threat of litigation if no litigation is initiated.

He also defined threatened litigation to mean written or verbal communication that someone is likely to seek legal relief.

