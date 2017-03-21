Home /
Man with BB gun said to fire at boys in North Little Rock
An 8-year-old boy was shot multiple times with a BB gun by a man who drove by in a van and opened fire Saturday afternoon in North Little Rock, authorities said.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, which was said to occur about 4:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Mills Street.
The victim's older brother told investigators that a man the siblings didn't know drove up, said "wassup man," and then "began shooting at them while they were riding their bikes," according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.
The 8-year-old was hit in his right elbow and right calf. The report described the injuries as appearing to be minor.
