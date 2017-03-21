Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas man steals 388 quarters from laundromat
By Emma Pettit
A North Little Rock man was arrested after he stole 388 quarters from dryers at a laundromat early Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers arrived around 4:35 a.m. at the Double Clean Wash at 1508 Arkansas 161 after an alarm went off, according to a North Little Rock police report.
Inside the business, officers found 31-year-old Jarad Paul Hughes collecting quarters from three dryers with coin drawers that had been broken into, the report said.
Hughes had 388 quarters, or $97, on his person, police said.
Hughes, who was taken to the Pulaski County jail, faces three counts of breaking and entering and is being held on $45,000 bail.
A court date is scheduled for Wednesday.
