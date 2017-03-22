Home / Latest News /
Teen found dead near Arkansas driveway identified; city investigates 7th homicide of year
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:46 a.m. Updated today at 7:54 a.m.
Pine Bluff police are investigating the city's seventh homicide this year after a teen was found dead near a driveway early Wednesday, officials said.
Officers were sent to the intersection of 38th Avenue and Hazel Street at 3:22 a.m. after being notified that a person was on the ground in the roadway, spokesman Roy Gober said in a news release.
The victim, who was lying near the driveway of 2204 W. 38th Ave., was later identified as 18-year-old Parius Hicks, the release said.
Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call (870) 730-2090.
On Sunday, police reportedly found the body of 29-year-old Jordan Deshawn Turner in the middle of the road near Sixth and Myrtle streets. Turner had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was the city's sixth homicide of 2017.
Last year, there were 10 homicides in Pine Bluff.
