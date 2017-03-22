Home / Latest News /
Police: 83-year-old man checks out of hospital, steals ambulance
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Authorities on Long Island say an 83-year-old man has been arrested after checking himself out of a hospital and stealing an ambulance.
Police say Donald Winkler of Merrick was upset with the quality of care he was receiving and checked himself out of Nassau University Medical Center around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Winkler then stole an ambulance from the hospital parking lot that had the keys in the ignition.
Police say they later found the man at a nearby 7-Eleven. Investigators say he admitted to taking the ambulance.
Winkler was arrested, taken back to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Bail was set at $3,000 at a bedside arraignment.
Winkler is charged with second-degree grand larceny.
