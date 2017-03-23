Home / Latest News /
POLL: Arkansas Senate votes to exempt sporting events from new gun law
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:57 a.m. Updated today at 1:14 p.m.
1:15 P.M. UPDATE:
The Arkansas Senate has voted to exempt college sporting events from a new law greatly expanding where concealed handguns are allowed, moving quickly to address concerns that the sweeping gun rights measure would lead to armed spectators at stadiums and arenas.
The Senate on Thursday voted 22-10 to add the exemption to the measure signed into law a day earlier by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The new law allows people with a concealed handgun to carry at colleges, some bars, government buildings and even the state Capitol if they undergo up to eight hours of active shooter training.
The bill, which heads to the House, also exempts the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the state hospital.
A sponsor of the expanded gun rights law opposed the move, saying it would undermine the measure.
EARLIER:
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers will consider exempting college sporting events from a new state law that greatly expands where concealed handguns are allowed.
The Arkansas Senate was expected to take up a proposal Thursday to add the exemption to a new state law allowing concealed handguns at colleges, government buildings, some bars and even the state Capitol. The measure signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday allows people to carry in the locations if they complete eight hours of active-shooter training.
The sports exemption was added to a bill aimed at other concerns about the new law. That bill would exempt the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the state hospital from the gun rights expansion.
The law as-is would let guns into Razorback Stadium while umbrellas remain banned.
troutman says... March 23, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.
Oh No! What if an Arkansas educated and trained gun-toter wanted to shoot a referee? Wouldn't that be his right?
BEARTRAP919 says... March 23, 2017 at 1 p.m.
Guns in Stadiums, Pool Halls and Beer Joints is one of the better Laws this Legislature has approved and passed, Wonderful People in our Legislature, Don't you think????
BluffCityHog says... March 23, 2017 at 1:37 p.m.
So, no guns at Razorback Stadium, but after the game a young buck can stop by and strap on his piece on his way to the post-game keg party at the frat house. Makes a lot of sense.
DoubleBlind says... March 23, 2017 at 1:52 p.m.
This is the most abominably ignorant bunch of imbeciles ever assembled. They revised this thing how many times without realizing that college sporting events take place ON CAMPUS?? How is it that Hutchinson didn't see this coming? They shouldn't be permitted to revise it unless other venues and businesses on campus property have the right to exempt themselves. The entire 91st should be drowned in a burlap bag. The only thing that keeps me going is knowing their spouses and spawn have it even worse than constituents.
