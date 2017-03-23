Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 23, 2017, 4:11 p.m.

Diner owners admit setting fire for insurance money, prosecutors say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:06 p.m.

NEWTON, N.J. — The owners of a New Jersey diner have admitted burning it down to collect insurance.

Sussex County prosecutors say 49-year-old Tina Diakos and 40-year-old Ozkan Cengiz pleaded guilty to arson Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the pair said business at the Jerzeez Diner in Vernon was not doing well, so they drove from their home in Butler and set it on fire in March 2016. No one was injured.

They're scheduled to be sentenced in May.

