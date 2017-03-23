Diner owners admit setting fire for insurance money, prosecutors say

NEWTON, N.J. — The owners of a New Jersey diner have admitted burning it down to collect insurance.

Sussex County prosecutors say 49-year-old Tina Diakos and 40-year-old Ozkan Cengiz pleaded guilty to arson Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the pair said business at the Jerzeez Diner in Vernon was not doing well, so they drove from their home in Butler and set it on fire in March 2016. No one was injured.

They're scheduled to be sentenced in May.