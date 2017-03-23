Style: The season of our discontent

Let's face it — late winter/early spring isn't exactly considered a showcase time for motion pictures. But we've got quantity this week if not quality. The best of the bunch may be the re-booted Power Rangers, in which a group of teens gather to try to save the world from an alien threat. Our Philip Martin has taken in the bittersweet Shirley Maclaine comedy The Last Word, while Dan Lybarger has assayed the Woody Harrelson vehicle Wilson, but there's also the sci-fi thriller Life, and the raunchy comedy CHiPs — which like the inspirational sports film Slamma Jamma wasn't screened for critics.

So maybe you'll want to check out our critic Piers Marchant's list of the best recent movies you might have overlooked that are now available for streaming? In any case, we've got the movies in Friday's Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.