Teen held in slayings at Arkansas convenience store

BLYTHEVILLE -- Police arrested a teenager in the Nov. 5 slayings of a Blytheville convenience store owner and a worker, said Capt. Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Police did not release the name of the suspect, who faces two counts of capital murder. Adams said the boy just turned 18 and was a minor when the homicides occurred.

Adams said the teen was arrested Monday after he fled from police who were attempting to serve an unrelated warrant.

Bahadur "Bob" Dhillon, 62, the owner of Cherry Tree Food Mart at 1044 Chickasawba St., and worker Anthony Tramble, 56, were fatally shot when four people entered the store at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and demanded money.

Police found Dhillon's body near a cash register at the front of the store. He had owned the store for 15 years.

Authorities found Tramble's body near the rear of the store, Adams said.

Witnesses saw the four people flee from the store. Adams said the four also attempted to rob a Shell service station on Interstate 55 earlier that night, but an employee locked the door when he saw them approach.

Isaac Branch, 25, of Osceola; Chris Clay Jr., 18, of Blytheville; and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in November.

In addition to the two counts of capital murder, each suspect also faces charges of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, theft of property, attempted theft of property and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

