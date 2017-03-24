Arkansas unemployment rate hits record low in February

The unemployment rate in Arkansas hit a record low in February, the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services said Friday.

The rate fell to 3.7 percent, down from 3.8 percent the month before and 4.1 percent from the same month in 2016.

The February figures reflected 2,464 more employed Arkansans and 1,028 fewer unemployed Arkansans compared with January's figures, according to a statement from the Department of Workforce Services.

The U.S. unemployment rate in February fell to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent the month before.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.