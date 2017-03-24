Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:50 a.m.

Arkansas unemployment rate hits record low in February

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.

The unemployment rate in Arkansas hit a record low in February, the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services said Friday.

The rate fell to 3.7 percent, down from 3.8 percent the month before and 4.1 percent from the same month in 2016.

The February figures reflected 2,464 more employed Arkansans and 1,028 fewer unemployed Arkansans compared with January's figures, according to a statement from the Department of Workforce Services.

The U.S. unemployment rate in February fell to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent the month before.

