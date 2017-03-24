Home / Latest News /
Arkansas unemployment rate hits record low in February
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
The unemployment rate in Arkansas hit a record low in February, the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services said Friday.
The rate fell to 3.7 percent, down from 3.8 percent the month before and 4.1 percent from the same month in 2016.
The February figures reflected 2,464 more employed Arkansans and 1,028 fewer unemployed Arkansans compared with January's figures, according to a statement from the Department of Workforce Services.
The U.S. unemployment rate in February fell to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent the month before.
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas unemployment rate hits record low in February
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.