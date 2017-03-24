Cellar dwellers enjoy resurgence

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri Tigers were last-place finishers in their SEC baseball divisions a year ago, but look at last year's also-rans now.

The Razorbacks and Tigers have the two best records in the conference heading into their showdown in the Show-Me State this weekend.

"We're hot, they're hot. I think it'll be a good one," Arkansas shortstop Jax Biggers said.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (18-4, 3-0 SEC) will take a six-game winning streak into today's 6:30 p.m. series opener against No. 20 Missouri (20-1, 3-0 SEC) at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

"It's time for us to go on the road again and see how we can do against a team that's won 20 in a row," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said after the Hogs' 5-2 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday.

The Tigers have won 20 consecutive games, best in the nation, since falling 6-2 to Eastern Michigan in their opener. A victory over Arkansas tonight would tie the school record of 21 victories in a row held by the 1964 team.

Under first-year Coach Steve Bieser, the Tigers were picked to finish last in the SEC East by league coaches.

"You guys saw the standings projections before the season," Tigers infielder Robbie Glendinning said. "We have no pressure. As far as the win streak goes, it's been great, but it's not what we came into the season to do."

Arkansas right-hander Blaine Knight (2-1, 2.39 ERA) will face Missouri ace Tanner Houck (3-1, 2.27) tonight.

Houck, a 6-5 right-hander, has a plus fastball and other pitches that project him into the first round of this summer's first-year player draft.

"He throws 92 to 95 [mph] and has good secondary pitches," Van Horn said. "He's got a big power arm, and that's why they project him to pitch in the majors."

The Razorbacks had watched a small amount of video on Houck prior to Wednesday's game.

"We've heard he's pretty good, has good velo[city], good sink on the ball," Biggers said.

Missouri won the series at Baum Stadium last season with 8-5 and 10-1 victories after Arkansas took the opener 7-6.

"We're going to battle this one out," said Arkansas catcher Grant Koch, who hit his seventh home run of the season Wednesday.

"We took the series last year against them, so they're definitely gonna come in and try to beat us," Missouri infielder Brett Bond said. "They've made some changes to their staff and their team that are pretty good."

Missouri opened SEC play with a road sweep at Alabama last weekend by scores of 3-0, 7-4 and 9-5.

Bieser expects to get Arkansas' best shot.

"They're a good club," he said. "They're playing really well. It was good for us to go to Alabama and play the way that we played and be able to take three games. I think this weekend is going to be the same test. If we play well, I like our chances. If we kick the ball around and we don't do a good job, we're in trouble."

Arkansas wrapped up its homestand against New Orleans with a 10-1 record.

"It's been a really good homestand," Van Horn said. "Our pitchers got some confidence, and I think the coaches gained confidence in some players in certain roles.

"Some games were tight. Some games we tore it up offensively and pitched well."

Arkansas' 32 home runs lead the SEC by 11.

"We have a lot of big, strong guys and a lot of guys who are smart hitters," said outfielder Luke Bonfield, who has hit four home runs. "Smart hitters are the guys who hit home runs. You don't always have to have the biggest guys, just because you end up looking for pitches and you get good counts and that's when the home runs come."

Saturday's 2 p.m. game on the SEC Network is scheduled to match Arkansas right-hander Trevor Stephan (4-0, 1.19) against Missouri left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (4-0, 2.89). Arkansas has not announced its Sunday starter, while Missouri plans to throw right-hander Andy Toelken (1-0, 3.57).

Missouri reliever T.J. Sikkema (4-0, 0.33 ERA) has a fastball that has been clocked at 100 mph. He has 46 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings and a .143 batting average against him.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS AT MISSOURI

WHEN Noon WHERE Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo. RECORDS Arkansas 18-4, 3-0 SEC; Missouri 20-1, 3-0 SERIES Arkansas leads 16-13. LAST MEETING Missouri won 10-1 on April 3. RADIO Razorback Sports Network. Not all games will be carried by affiliates. Check local listings. INTERNET SEC Network Plus

Sports on 03/24/2017