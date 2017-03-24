Home / Latest News /
68-year-old robbed in suspected drug deal arrested after shots fired, Little Rock police say
A man has been arrested after a suspected drug transaction ended in shots fired Thursday in Little Rock, according to police.
Henry Dupree, 68, of Little Rock could be heard on his cellphone talking about a drug deal that involved crack cocaine, according to what his niece, who had been in a vehicle with him, told authorities.
Dupree had traveled to the area of West 20th Street and Marshall Street, where someone asked him to help fix his vehicle in an alley, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
After Dupree declined to drive into the alley, the robber pulled a gun on him and demanded money and drugs, he told authorities.
Officers noted that Dupree handed over money and some crack cocaine before firing a shot into the air to scare the robber.
Dupree later left the area in a dark green 1995 Mercury Marquis with his niece still inside the car, police said.
An off-duty officer, who reported hearing 11 gunshots fired in the area of the city while parked at West 18th and Cross streets, followed the vehicle before initiating a stop.
Police found a black semi-automatic pistol, hydrocodone pills, crack cocaine, and $300 in cash inside the vehicle, the report states.
A description of the robber was not immediately available.
Dupree remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning on drug-related charges. His bail was set at $5,000, records show.
