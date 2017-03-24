Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to 3 women on trail near Crystal Bridges

A 56-year-old man was arrested in Bentonville on Thursday after three incidents in which he exposed himself to women on a trail near the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, police say.

Authorities say Charles E. Michel of Bella Vista exposed himself to three different women in the area; the investigation began after a report Feb. 7, and police received additional reports Feb. 13 and March 20.

The women identified Michel in a photographic lineup, according to a news release, and the Bentonville Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police said Michel surrendered Thursday. He was later released but is not allowed to enter any Bentonville trails or parks, the release said. He faces three counts of indecent exposure. An April 25 court date has been set.