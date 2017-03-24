Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Regal Reign in the first

BEST BET Dixie Flyer in the fifth

LONG SHOT One Afleet Star in the third

THURSDAY’S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 104-382 (27.2 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS * educated guess * * things to like * * * plenty to like * * * * confident choice

1 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

REGAL REIGN**** showed good early speed in a second-place sprint tune-up. He is an improving runner with strong connections and is strictly the one to catch. LITTLE BIT IRISH was forwardly placed in a competitive fourth-place finish when making his first start for new connections. He drew an inside post and is bred to carry his speed this far. PEDLOW is another lightly raced sprinter who has shown early speed, and his ascending Beyer figures are very competitive.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Regal Reign Franco Diodoro 5-2

2 Little Bit Irish Eramia Vance 8-1

9 Pedlow Laviolette Smith 10-1

10 Confederate Rags Canchari Morse 4-1

4 Hold the Door Contreras Hartman 6-1

6 Langdom Corbett Shorter 5-1

1 Red Wolf Cannon Broberg 20-1

11 Valid’s Final Birzer Creighton 20-1

13 Speedy Huntur Rodriguez Wallace 20-1

12 Red Nick Carl St Julien Whited 20-1

8 Slew the Zodiac Roman Durham 20-1

7 Suspenders Marquez Williamson 20-1

3 Mill Bayou Rodriguez Ruiz 20-1

2 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

PENNINGTON BAYOU*** has been caught late in consecutive route races. He has tactical speed and is talented enough to clear this claiming condition. HAWKSHAW is back at his best distance following a good third-place sprint finish, and rider Carlos Marquez has been this barn’s go-to rider. DOUBLE A has been earning Beyer figures that put him in the hunt. New and high percentage trainer Federico Villafranco is adding blinkers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Pennington Bayou Loveberry Caldwell 5-2

6 Hawkshaw Marquez Ortiz 7-2

9 Double A Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

1 Pat’s Shoes Kennedy Anderson 10-1

5 Big Headed Jerry Pompell Smith 20-1

8 Story Onthe Street Birzer Richard 6-1

4 Outrun the Posse Parker Milligan 6-1

10 Shootout Franco Garcia 20-1

3 The Rouge Diesel Eramia Hall 12-1

2 Crown Me Royal Clawson Riecken 20-1

11 Captain’s Mast Laviolette Campbell 20-1

3 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000

ONE AFLEET STAR** ships from Golden Gate following consecutive front-running second-place finishes. She is likely to show improvement for new and high percentage connections. BOOMTIDEROCK was one-paced as a beaten post-time favorite, but she is dropping in class and is wearing blinkers for the first time. NEW LUCKY PENNY was beaten only a nose when dropped to this level March 10, and she is a late danger again if able to handle several drop-down contenders.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 One Afleet Star Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

6 Boomtiderock Santana Moquett 8-1

7 New Lucky Penny Loveberry Caldwell 7-2

5 Scotch Is My Candy Canchari Morse 4-1

1 Pop Tarts Princess Johnson Hartlage 6-1

12 Vickies Drama Court Shorter 5-1

9 Tizway in Front Birzer Anderson 8-1

13 Pistol Patti Kennedy Anderson 6-1

3 Kathy’s Day Rate Borel Howard 12-1

4 Santinzo Roman Kordenbrock 20-1

11 Heidie Go Go Rodriguez Milligan 15-1

10 Sumpen Bout Sophie De La Cruz Van Berg 15-1

14 Ima Fancy Pants Loveberry Milligan 15-1

2 Galena Motion PCanchari Sheets 30-1

4 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000

EUFAULA** disappointed in two races this winter at Parx, but she won six of eight races in 2016 while generally competing at a higher class level. She has moved into a new and winning stable. FERVENT is an in-form front-running sprinter who has route experience and may lead these past every pole. POINT AT Z BABY proved stubborn down the stretch when defeating conditioned-claiming rivals. She drew an advantageous post and picks up a leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Eufaula Marquez Kordenbrock 12-1

3 Fervent Court Vance 10-1

1 Point At Z Baby Santana Caldwell 5-2

12 Divine Way Vazquez Villafranco 4-1

8 Cherishabull De La Cruz Carranza 12-1

11 Lovely Carrie Contreras Asmussen 6-1

4 Weekend Wish Thompson Gowan 15-1

6 Myrna Anne Franco Diodoro 8-1

2 Devilish Reason Borel Jackson 12-1

9 Hollarforadollar Rocco Domenosky 12-1

7 Esperanza Birzer Chleborad 15-1

10 She’s a Corker Canchari Litfin 20-1

5 Purse $80,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

DIXIE FLYER**** has shown good speed in two competitive sprint races. She is bred to run this far and switches to a winning veteran rider. SUPERSTAR BEA has finished in-the-money in two sprint races at the meeting. She owns the field’s fastest Beyer figures and may be talented enough to overcome a very tough post if she draws into the race. ROCSI HARBOR was bet down in her career debut, but raced evenly in a sixth-place finish. However, she benefits from the experience and is bred to improve at route distances.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Dixie Flyer Birzer Anderson 3-1

14 Superstar Bea Santana Robertson 5-2

4 Rocsi Harbor Santana Cates 9-2

7 Glad Your Brassy Contreras Roberts 5-1

11 Her Case of Gold Rocco Compton 6-1

9 Laura Ray Loveberry Hornsby 8-1

1 Trintrin Court Jackson 8-1

12 Crafty’s Girl Quinonez Cline 10-1

3 Nike Gal Perez Carranza 12-1

13 She’s too Cool Cannon McKellar 8-1

6 Anydayoftheweek Parker Milligan 15-1

10 Eastern Sky Canchari Martin 20-1

2 Princesa Sparkle Eramia Shumake 20-1

5 Kickstart Laviolette Ruiz 30-1

6 Purse $37,000, 1½ miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

WILD ABOUT YOU*** has won three of his four career marathon races, and he drops 9 pounds after finishing fourth as an even-money favorite. BOLD SHOT has an excellent 6-for-17 record on a fast main track, and he ships from Houston in good form. BIRDSONE easily defeated $5,000 claimers 11 days ago at Will Rogers, and he has raced competitively at marathon distances.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Wild About You Perez Mullins 8-5

7 Bold Shot Santana Caldwell 7-2

4 Birdsone Quinonez Young 2-1

1a Point After Cannon Lauer 6-1

5 Class President Franco Holthus 12-1

3 Aroney Thompson Vance 15-1

1 Tales of War Cannon Lauer 6-1

2 Smart Question St Julien Vance 20-1

7 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SHUT THE GATE** has won four of her last eight races, while finding the winner’s circle in every-other-race. If the pattern continues she’ll get her picture taken once again. MANGO’S MUSE has shown versatility in five consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she did cross the wire a neck in front of the top selection Feb. 24. TIZSATIONAL led for 6 furlongs before tiring in a useful route race, and the two-time local winner has winning connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Shut the Gate Perez Hartman 5-2

4 Mango’s Muse Felix Mason 4-1

10 Tizsational Franco Moquett 8-1

8 Stormy Rhonda Canchari Hartman 6-1

11 Talk That Talk Cannon Van Berg 6-1

9 Congrats Honey Santana Cox 6-1

1 Harlan’s Girl Birzer Cristel 15-1

5 Redlace and Pearls Clawson Mason 15-1

6 Realta Ean Parker Jansen 15-1

3 Dorothe Marie Loveberry Hellman 20-1

7 Secret Trick Eramia Lauer 20-1

8 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

TREBLE*** defeated a quality field in a career debut victory, and a wide trip compromised his best in a third-place allowance finish. She also drops 7 pounds and switches to a leading rider. PROFOUND MOMENT defeated starter allowance rivals in game fashion, and she runs very well when able to get to the front, which may be tougher in this quicker field. AREWEHAVINGFUNYET recorded wins at Del Mar and Santa Anita last season, and she likely needed her recent fourth-place finish after a layoff.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Treble Santana Moquett 9-5

1 Profound Moment Birzer Van Berg 3-1

4 Arewehavingfunyet Franco Diodoro 4-1

2 A Dixie Twister Contreras Asmussen 6-1

5 Street Biz Pompell Delong 8-1

8 Bellatori Eramia Hawley 10-1

3 Jet Away Sue Canchari Morse 12-1

6 Dancing Dove De La Cruz Contreras 20-1

9 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

BOWMAN WEST** was unable to overcome early trouble when overmatched in a fast maiden allowance field, but he is taking a drop into maiden-claiming company and figures closer to the pace. WICKED ZAR has earned competitive Beyer figures while racing in stronger maiden allowance races. He has route speed and ships fresh from Houston. CHOCOLATEICECREAM contested a moderate pace and battled gamely to the wire in an improved second-place finish. He drew the rail and gets in light with an apprentice rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Bowman West Cannon Van Berg 6-1

11 Wicked Zar Contreras Asmussen 7-2

1 Chocolateicecream Clawson Gorder 6-1

3 Cedarville Rocco Van Meter 5-1

5 Dance Night Landeros Von Hemel 10-1

9 Beachtown Benny Santana Cox 7-2

6 Malibu West Franco Asmussen 8-1

4 Cadillac Red Canchari Hartman 10-1

8 King’s Reckoning Parker Puhl 15-1

10 Cash Money Always Court Compton 15-1

12 Road Check Kennedy Ward 30-1

2 Early Bid Quinonez Peek 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

REGAL REIGN is a solid choice and a good horse to “key” in first-race trifectas. Since he may be a relative short price I’ll only spread out in the middle and stick to logical contenders in the show spot. The third race begins a 50-cent Pick-3, drew a field of 12 and is likely to be won by an upsetter. The second leg or fourth race is another wideopen race and spreading out is recommended. The fifth is my single (DIXIE FLYER) since the ticket is made large enough in the first two races.