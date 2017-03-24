Risk level for severe storms increased in part of state; strong winds top concern, but tornadoes possible, forecasters say

A large part of Arkansas is now under an enhanced risk for severe storms as a system moves through the state Friday afternoon and night, forecasters said.

In an updated map detailing risk levels for severe weather, the National Weather Service placed much of south-central and southern Arkansas under an enhanced risk. The rest of the state was listed as being under a slight risk.

The storms were expected to move east through the state beginning in the early afternoon in western Arkansas.

"Scattered severe storms are possible with strong damaging winds in excess of 60 mph the most likely threat during this event," the weather service said in a statement. "However, there remains a possibility of large hail and even a few tornadoes."

The risk for severe weather will diminish across the state by early Saturday morning, the weather service said.

Under the weather service rating system, areas under a slight risk have a possibility for scattered severe storms including strong winds and "one or two tornadoes." Areas under an enhanced risk have a possibility for "numerous severe storms" including "a few tornadoes" and damaging wind and hail.