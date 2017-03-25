Man fatally shot, another hurt in LR

Little Rock police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night.

Officers were called at 8:30 p.m. to Spring Valley Apartments at 8701 Interstate 30, just west of Geyer Springs Road. Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said police found two men shot in a courtyard in the center of the complex.

One of the men died from his injuries. Moore said the other was hospitalized in "very serious condition."

Police had not identified the two late Friday.

Moore said the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

The killing is the 11th homicide of the year in Little Rock.

Metro on 03/25/2017