Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, March 25, 2017, 3:01 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man fatally shot, another hurt in LR

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:44 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Little Rock police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night.

Officers were called at 8:30 p.m. to Spring Valley Apartments at 8701 Interstate 30, just west of Geyer Springs Road. Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said police found two men shot in a courtyard in the center of the complex.

One of the men died from his injuries. Moore said the other was hospitalized in "very serious condition."

Police had not identified the two late Friday.

Moore said the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

The killing is the 11th homicide of the year in Little Rock.

Metro on 03/25/2017

Print Headline: Man fatally shot, another hurt in LR

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man fatally shot, another hurt in LR

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online