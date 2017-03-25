Severe storms possible Sunday in Arkansas, nearby states

NORMAN, Okla. — Forecasters are warning millions of people living in three Plains states of a powerful storm system capable of producing heavy rainfall, large hail and tornadoes by the end of the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says residents in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas could see the round of severe weather Sunday.

The worst of it is possible throughout a wide swath of central Oklahoma and the northern tip of Texas, with less of a severe risk in northeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a dry line Sunday afternoon and track eastward. Embedded supercells could pack damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Forecasters say more storms are expected to fire up over the southern Plains region and beyond over the next week.