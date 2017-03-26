Applause for the arts

Awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to eight honorees at the Governor's Arts Awards luncheon, held March 14 at the Governor's Mansion. The affair was hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council.

During the program, the governor noted the importance of the arts and art patrons to the state, saying they "drive a significant portion of our economy." He congratulated the honorees for their "unique contributions to the arts in Arkansas," and, with the help of Arkansas Arts Council Executive Director Patrick Ralston, he presented the honorees with awards made by glass artist Elizabeth James of Springdale.

Receiving awards were Sam and Barbara Tobias of Mena, Arts Community Development Award; Art Porter Music Education, Arts in Education Award; Wright Lindsey and Jennings LLP, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award; Freda Cruse Hardison of Mountain View, Folklife Award; Reese Rowland, Individual Artist Award; Johnelle Hunt of Rogers, Patron Award; Thom Hall, Lifetime Achievement Award; and the late Max Elbo of Eureka Springs, Judges Recognition Award.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 03/26/2017