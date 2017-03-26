Booker's 70 a true team effort

The Phoenix Suns celebrated Devin Booker's historic night Friday after he became the youngest player to reach the 70-point plateau and the first since Kobe Bryant did it in 2006.

Phoenix lost the game 130-120 but continued to eke out extra possessions to the very end.

Boston's Isaiah Thomas pointed out that the Suns were blatantly chasing Booker's points.

"It was weird what they were doing," he said. "I've never seen nothing like that, chasing those numbers.

"I don't think anybody's ever seen that. Continue to call timeouts, continue to foul when we're up 15. But, I mean, it was obvious what they were trying to do -- get him the most points possible."

During the final minute, the Suns fouled Boston twice to earn extra possessions and called two timeouts to advance the ball to half court.

Booker, 20, explained why the Suns deliberately tried to boost his scoring.

"The way our season's going right now, we're kind of looking for something to celebrate," he said. "That meant a lot to see my veterans happy. You have to see the beauty in it. At the end of the day, history was made."

The 'Big Tipper'

Here's some advice for anyone serving Shaquille O'Neal in a restaurant: Ask for a big tip.

O'Neal appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday to talk about a statue of his likeness being unveiled outside Staples Center in Los Angeles. When discussing his tendency to not carry cash, the topic turned to his tipping habits.

He told Kimmel he once left a $4,000 gratuity simply because the server asked for that amount.

"When I'm at restaurants, I like to show people my appreciation," O'Neal said. "So when they come up to the table, I say, 'The quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be.' And then the food will come fast. When we get ready to leave, I'll ask them, 'What do you want?' And the most someone said was $4,000. And I said, 'OK. No problem.'"

When Kimmel reacted incredulously, O'Neal said the young lady thanked him for covering two months of her rent. Kimmel then informed the Hall of Fame center he can never eat out again after revealing the scope of his generosity.

Rubbing it in

A father attending Friday night's NBA game between Cleveland and Charlotte at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., watched LeBron James fall one rebound shy of a triple-double (32 points, 11 assists) in the Cavaliers' 112-105 victory.

His kid did not based off a sign that read, "Thomas get your grades back up and next time you'll be here. Love, Dad."

The sign, accompanied by a Cavaliers logo along with a sad emoji, was a reminder that Thomas must improve his grades to accompany his old man to see one of the greatest NBA players ever. If the emoji was any indicator, the father did not enjoy doling out tough love.

Can he dunk?

An aspiring Air Bud interrupted a North Cyprus Basketball League game by entering the court.

Whistles blew and the horn sounded during a free-throw attempt as a dog stumbled onto the scene. The canine then decided to lie down, prompting an official to carry it away.

