Challengers close on Bassmaster Classic leader

HOUSTON -- Brent Ehrler of Newport Beach, Calif., maintained his lead after the second round of the Bassmaster Classic on Saturday at Lake Conroe, but Dave LeFebre and Edwin Evers had the momentum going into today's championship round.

The top 25 fish today, and the winner will win $350,000.

After a violent storm that hit the Houston area early Saturday, Ehrler, Elam, Roy, Iaconelli and VanDam caught less weight than they caught Friday. It bothered Ehrler, who said he'd much rather be two or three places out instead of leading.

"It's been tough fishing out there," Ehrler said. "I thought weights would go up because it was not as windy today. "There's definitely more pressure being in the lead going into Day Three. I don't like being the leader. I like being back a little. I want to be the guy that's going to make a move."

LeFebre is the most consistent angler in the top 10, with weights of 20-6 and 20-11, respectively. He said he's fishing one jig in one place, and that it's important for him to have several keepers by 9:30 a.m.

"It's a big-fish area that I'm fishing, and I'm fishing big-fish baits," LeFebre said. "It's got a lot to do with confidence when you only get five or six bites a day. I have to will myself into catching the next one."

Evers, of Tallala, Okla., is the defending Classic champion, which he won at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees in Oklahoma. He finished the first round of that Classic in 13th place and leaped to third place in the second round. He started this Classic in 13th place and leaped to third in the second round. He also wore No. 13 as a quarterback in high school and college.

"Momentum is everything, but it can happen for every one of these guys," Evers said. "The lake is changing daily. The wind has changed direction, and I think tomorrow it'll be from another direction still. Everyone in here is going to have an opportunity. If you've got something figured out, that opportunity is going to be a little better."

Sports on 03/26/2017