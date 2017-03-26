Police investigate officer-involved shooting in downtown Little Rock

Little Rock police shot a man Sunday morning in an alleyway off of President Clinton Avenue in downtown Little Rock, officials said.

The victim was transported by emergency medical personnel to UAMS Medical Center, where he was taken into surgery, Little Rock police Assistant Chief Alice Fulk said at the scene. She said the shooting victim's condition was unknown.

Fulk said police believe the officer-involved shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. and radio traffic related the shooting started at 2:06 a.m.

She said the incident began when two people contacted police in the River Market District to report that they had a confrontation with an armed man.

Officers found the man outside Ernie Biggs, a downtown bar, then followed him to an alleyway behind the bar where the shooting occurred, Fulk said.

There was a "confrontation" between police and the victim, and multiple officers fired their guns at the man, Fulk said.