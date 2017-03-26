Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, March 26, 2017, 3:41 p.m.

Sheriff: Little Rock teen shot in leg, arm at party

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 1:25 p.m.

A Little Rock teen was shot early Sunday at a party on Kanis Road, a spokesman from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said.

Javen Washington, 19, was shot in the leg and the arm around 1:30 a.m. Sunday while at a party on Kanis Road near Ferndale, authorities said. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center.

The location of the party, 27411 Kanis Rd., was an Airbnb listing, the spokesman said. The listing was being rented out Saturday night.

Authorities said the shooter was gone when they arrived.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

