Monday, March 27, 2017, 7:43 a.m.

91st General Assembly Calendar

This article was published today at 2:57 a.m.

The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 78th day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs, Room 130.

9 a.m. House City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

9 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. House Rules Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room

149.

10 a.m. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Room 207.

11 a.m. Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus, Room 138.

11 a.m. Joint Committee on Energy, Room 171.

Upon adjournment of the House. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

Upon adjournment of the Senate. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

HOUSE

1 p.m. House convenes.

SENATE

1:30 p.m. Senate convenes.

Print Headline: 91st General Assembly Calendar

