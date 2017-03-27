Home / Latest News /
Arkansas panel doesn't advance birth certificate bill
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:22 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A bill that would allow married gay couples in Arkansas to list both spouses' names on their children's birth certificates without a court order has failed to advance out of a Senate committee.
Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott's bill failed to advance Monday from the Senate Judiciary Committee due to a lack of a second motion. The proposed measure would have changed the presumption of parentage under the state's artificial insemination and surrogacy laws.
The measure was filed in response to a state Supreme Court ruling last year reversing a judge's decision to strike down Arkansas' birth certificate law as unconstitutional.
Attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review that decision on the grounds that it undermines the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas panel doesn't advance birth certificate bill
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.