Mike Anderson reviews 2016-17 season

— Follow along as Mike Anderson reviews Arkansas' season, which ended with a 26-10 record and an NCAA Tournament win.

Mike Anderson

— "Really proud of this group. It's a team that got better as the season went on. You never know with so many new faces coming onto the team."

— Core players returning were instrumental. Moses Kingsley was instrumental. Manny Watkins had a great senior season. Dusty Hannahs led them in scoring again.

— Expects Trey Thompson to keep improving. Was able to play him and Kingsley together some.

— Anton Beard was better than he was as a sophomore when he only had a half year.

— Added impact guys like Jaylen Barford, Daryl Macon, Arlando Cook and Dustin Thomas. Also added the freshmen.

— The summer trip to Spain helped.

— "To see it end against a very good North Carolina team was disheartening, but we saw this team make basketball at the University of Arkansas relevant across the nation." Made them relevant in the SEC. Now, they have to grow and go to the next level. Team saw his vision and focused on the day-to-day task of getting better.

— Team played with a lot of long winning streaks and had some adversity. Guys responded the right way from the Missouri and Vanderbilt losses. "I think it sets the stage for the next level."

— Will sit down with players, but expects them to return.

— Thinks Daryl Macon was just emotional after the North Carolina team.

— Trey Thompson's time now.

— Khalil Garland is a 6-5 combo guard. The players have motors and fit. Garland is a tremendous slasher. Can attack the baseline like Ron Huery. Thinks he'll be really good defensively.

— Darious Hall is a 6-7 wing, slasher. Very athletic. Can shoot the mid-range and hit 3s. Versatile defense and a good passer.

— Daniel Gafford is a shot-blocking machine and can rebound and run the court. No fear and won't back down from anyone. Can run the floor and score on the block. Has to get stronger, but will be good. This summer will be a big indicator for what he can do, how hard he comes in and gets in the weight room and works with the guys. Can impact with rebounding and shot-blocking. Can switch onto guards. Brings toughness.

— The freshman got better. Adrio Bailey played the most minutes he'd played against North Carolina. Rugged, tough, rebounder, takes charges and blocks shots. Can finish around the basket and isn't afraid of anyone.

— Brachen Hazen "is going to be the stretch 4 we need." Puts his body on the line, rebounding and taking charges. Body has to improve and game has to slow down.

— It's going to be C.J. Jones' time with Dusty Hannahs' graduation. Brings length, shooting and athleticism.

— Freshmen need seasoning. Didn't get as much game experience as he would've wanted this year, but they had guys playing well in front of them.

— The experience of getting to the tournament is big. This team didn't want to just get there, they wanted to dance. They had one step. Now they want more. Anton Beard has been twice and will be a senior. Dustin Thomas will be a fifth-year senior. Looking at teams like North Carolina, they have guys who have been there. Veteran players make a big difference. "We're seeing that trend where the more experienced teams (do well) when they get in the tournament."

— Anticipates filling the open scholarship spot. "Just looking for the best fit, whether it be size or guard play. We really feel like we've got a great nucleus coming back." Best player available.

— Macon and Barford will bring scoring to the table. They got better defensively as the season went on. Thinks they'll get more consistent. Good guard play was a big part of the reason they won 26 games. Thinks the NCAA Tournament experience will drive them to work even harder.

— On whether Arkansas can start to return to the tournament every year: "We're a top-25 program."

— Seniors deserve a lot of credit for keeping the team together during rough patches. Manny Watkins and Moses Kingsley stood up and did a good job leading the younger guys. Listened to coaches and stayed on the same page. Players started playing for each other.

— Happy for Frank Martin. South Carolina had a rough patch going down the stretch, even losing the first game in the SEC Tournament. USC took the new season to a new level, won a few games in their backyard and it's amazing what confidence can do. They get into you defensively and have the SEC Player of the Year in Sindarius Thornwell. That gives you a chance. The losses at Bud Walton showed the strength of the league. The strength was on display throughout the conference. People wanted to talk about the ACC and the Pac-10, but the SEC has great coaching and great recruiting. You make your case in the postseason.

— Has a team meeting today and will meet with 2-3 on Wednesday. Meetings really start after the Final Four. Individually meets and gives them his evaluation, what they need to improve. Academics are the focus now after missing time with tournaments.

— Strength program starts next week. Individual workouts start in 2 weeks.

— Going to Puerto Rico in the 2018-19 season for a tournament. Have some things in the works.

— Minnesota will be a return game to Bud Walton this year.