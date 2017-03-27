Police: Intoxicated Arkansas woman crashes stolen car while kids inside

An intoxicated Arkansas woman was arrested Saturday in North Little Rock after she drove a stolen car into another vehicle while her sons were inside, police said.

Officers were sent to the 3600 block of Camp Robinson Road around 6:15 p.m. after getting a call about a car accident, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Police spoke with one of the drivers, who reportedly said he was stopped at a light at the intersection of Camp Robinson Road and Doyle Venable Drive when he was rear-ended by a red 2009 Toyota Camry.

Officers spoke with the Camry's driver, 28-year-old Cassy Chesser of Jacksonville, who was standing nearby and had "slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet," the report said.

Another officer arrived on scene and said the Camry was recently stolen and that the driver who took the car had backed it into a pole before driving away, the report said.

There was damage to the back right-hand side of the Camry as well as "very severe" damage to the front, police said. Chesser's two sons were also riding in the Camry when the accident occurred, police said.

Authorities said Chesser was given a breath test and registered a 0.257 blood alcohol level, which is more than three times the legal limit for driving.

She was taken to the Pulaski County jail on charges of theft of property, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, driving while intoxicated, careless driving, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.

Chesser remained in jail Monday morning. A court date is scheduled for April 24.