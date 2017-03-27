Police name 21-year-old man fatally shot in Little Rock

Police have identified the 21-year-old victim who was fatally shot Sunday night in Little Rock.

Officers were told around 7:20 p.m. about a possible man down near West 20th and South Schiller streets, but were unable to find anyone and started searching the surrounding areas, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

About a half mile from the intersection, police found 21-year-old Charles Livingston of Little Rock lying unconscious in the street. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a news release.

Livingston was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

A witness told detectives the shooting occurred at the intersection of 19th Street and Martin Luther King Drive. Livingston was found about two blocks away on West 21st Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South Pulaski Street, police said.

Investigators have not identified a suspect, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.