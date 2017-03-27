Robber takes $50 worth of beer from Little Rock discount store, police say

A robber took $50 worth of beer from a Dollar General on Friday morning, pushing a store employee when she tried to take it back, according to a report.

The 23-year-old employee told police that the thief walked into the store at 4748 Springer Blvd. around 11 a.m. Friday and picked up several cases of beer.

The employee asked him if he needed a shopping cart when she saw how much he was carrying, but he told her no and left without paying for the alcohol, authorities said.

The worker followed him outside the store to take back the beer, according to the report. The robber pushed her and dropped one of the cases, then ran east behind the building, police said.

The employee told authorities that she recognized the man as someone who had stolen alcohol from the Dollar General several times before.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.