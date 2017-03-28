Home /
Family: Play-planning for next year
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:07 a.m.
The Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre’s current season is still ongoing, but the downtown Little Rock museum wants families to make plans for next year by recently announcing its 2017-2018 season.
The 2017-2018 season will feature six Main Stage shows: Giggle, Giggle, Quack (Sept. 22-Oct. 8); Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium (Oct. 27-Nov. 12); Mother Goose Christmas (Dec. 1-17); The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats (Feb. 2-18); Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook (March 9-25) and Stone Soup (April 27-May 13, 2018).
Read about these plays, ticket information — including member bundles and season ticket packages — and more in Wednesday’s Family section.
