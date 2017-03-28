Family: Play-planning for next year

The Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre’s current season is still ongoing, but the downtown Little Rock museum wants families to make plans for next year by recently announcing its 2017-2018 season.

The 2017-2018 season will feature six Main Stage shows: Giggle, Giggle, Quack (Sept. 22-Oct. 8); Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium (Oct. 27-Nov. 12); Mother Goose Christmas (Dec. 1-17); The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats (Feb. 2-18); Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook (March 9-25) and Stone Soup (April 27-May 13, 2018).

