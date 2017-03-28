Jonesboro woman killed; boy arrested

JONESBORO -- Jonesboro police arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday evening in connection with the city's first homicide of the year, authorities said.

The suspect, whom police did not identify because of his age, will be charged with the slaying of 21-year-old Alicia Carr, according to Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Paul Holmes. Carr, of Jonesboro, was killed early Monday morning.

Holmes said the teen will appear in Craighead County District Court today for a probable cause hearing.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of North Allis Street, about a mile northeast of downtown Jonesboro, at 12:49 a.m. Monday, department spokesman Sgt. Cassie Brandon said. When officers arrived, they found Carr suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brandon said she did not know the caliber of the weapon used or where Carr was shot.

Medical personnel transported Carr to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro where she died later Monday.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and believe the shooting followed an altercation, Brandon said.

State Desk on 03/28/2017