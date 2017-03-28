Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer fire stalls westbound travel on I-40 during rush hour
This article was published today at 5:45 p.m.
A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 40 near Maumelle left traffic at a standstill during the evening rush hour Tuesday, according to the Arkansas State Police.
State police spokesman Bill Sadler said authorities were still on scene about 5:30 p.m. working to extinguish the fire and investigate.
The fire appeared to have engulfed a tractor-trailer just off westbound lanes of the highway, said Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the state Highway and Transportation Department.
Straessle said his agency was still working to confirm details of the blaze.
Westbound traffic on I-40 in the area was not closed down as of about 5:30 p.m., though travel in that direction was stalled as far south as the Big Rock Interchange on Interstate 430 and into North Little Rock on I-40.
No other vehicles were reported as being involved in the fire as of Monday evening.
