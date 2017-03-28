Tuesday recruiting tidbits

A defensive target plans to visit Arkansas in a couple of weeks.

Defensive lineman Gavin McCabe, 6-3, 255 pounds of Chicago Marist High School said he plans to visit Fayetteville April 21-22 with his parents.

He has more than 20 offers from Arkansas, Washington State, Rutgers, Boston College, Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Syracuse and Indiana. Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson is his lead recruiter.

Springdale junior defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, 6-4, 261 plans to visit Arkansas on Saturday and Missouri on April 8. He has offers from Mississippi State, Iowa State, Tulane, Kansas State and Arkansas State.

Junior defensive-offensive lineman Billy Ferrell, 6-4, 309 of Fordyce said he plans to visit Arkansas April 15.

Sophomore running back Deondrick Glass of Katy, Texas said he hoping to visit Arkansas tis summer. He has offers from the Hogs, Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee and others.

Junior safety Lance Robinson Jr. of De La Salle High School in New Orleans said he expects Arkansas to come see him during the spring. He has offers from Kansas State, Tulane, Colorado State and others.