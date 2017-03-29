Home /
Arkansas man killed when vehicle swerves in front of truck, police say
This article was published today at 11:17 a.m.
A 21-year-old Arkansas man was killed Tuesday when his vehicle ran off the road and then veered into the path of a truck, authorities said.
Trevor L. Gearhart was driving a 1986 Honda north on Arkansas 46 in Grant County when the Honda ran off the east side of the road shortly before 11:40 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Gearhart overcorrected and swerved back onto the highway and into the southbound lane, where the Honda collided with a Freightliner truck, police said.
Gearhart suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported to be hurt.
Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.
The death was the 109th in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.
