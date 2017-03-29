Johnson puts trust in wedges

Just over a year ago, Dustin Johnson headed to the range at Riviera in the rain to begin work on his wedges -- a big factor in his rise to the No. 1 ranking.

He talks all of the time about the improvement with his short clubs. He also displayed at Austin Country Club how much he trusts them.

The par-4 13th hole over the water was easily reachable for him with a driver, and that's what Jon Rahm did in the final of the Dell Technologies Match Play that sparked his rally. Johnson never hit driver one time all week. Not this year. Not even last year.

Alex Noren squared their quarterfinal match on the 12th, then hit driver to the throat of the green, 60 feet from the flag. Johnson still went with an iron off the tee, hit a wedge to 10 feet and made birdie. Noren missed from 7 feet, and Johnson was on his way.

"It just doesn't ever work out well," Johnson said. "For me, if I hit a great shot, it's going to land on the green and go over the back. And it's just a really hard up-and-down. I feel like I've got a better chance wedging it from the fairway."

Johnson said the last time he tried to drive the 13th green was in a practice round in 2016.

"After that ... there's just no reason," he said. "So ever since then, I've laid up every time."

Perhaps it's no wonder that when asked whether he was more proud of his power off the tee or his precision with the short clubs, Johnson chose the wedges.

That doesn't mean he's perfect with them.

In the semifinals against Hideto Tanihara, he came up short of the green with a wedge on the 13th, 15th and 18th holes (he also stuffed one to 6 feet on the par-3 17th, the money shot, when the match was all square).

"I'm going to keep working on them," Johnson said. "You can't be too good with one."

Strike

Sitting presidents usually take time out to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day. That will not be the case this year.

A Nationals spokesman confirmed Tuesday that President Donald Trump will not attend Washington's Opening Day because of a "scheduling conflict." The Baltimore Orioles -- another organization that has hosted many presidential first pitches -- have not issued an invitation to Trump.

"Ultimately, that decision is with the ownership group as to what major politicians and political figures and societal figures they want to invite," said John Angelos, the son of Orioles owner Peter Angelos.

Trump previously threw the first pitch before a Red Sox-Yankees game at Fenway Park in 2006.

Thanks to everyone

From Dwight Perry of The Seattle Times:

"Ever hear of a soccer player earning two red cards at the same time? Mohammad Anas, playing for South Africa's Free State Stars, won a Man of the Match award after scoring two goals and, in the faux pas of the year, told reporters on camera he wanted to thank 'my fans ... my wife and my girlfriend.' "

