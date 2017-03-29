Police: Woman abducted at gunpoint outside central Arkansas restaurant, sexually assaulted

Authorities are looking for a man who abducted a woman at gunpoint outside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Sherwood and then sexually assaulted her, according to a statement from the Sherwood Police Department.

The 22-year-old victim told investigators that the assailant forced her at gunpoint to drive from the restaurant at 4600 Silver Creek Drive to a nearby neighborhood. It happened about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

"After sexually assaulting her, he forced her to drive back to the area of the restaurant, where he exited the vehicle and released her," police wrote in the statement.

The assailant is described only as a black man who wore a red hoodie.

Police said they are reviewing video from the area of the abduction.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (501) 835-1425.