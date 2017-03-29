BASKETBALL

Kingsley in all-star game

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville senior center Moses Kingsley will play at the Final Four this weekend in Phoenix.

Kingsley is among 20 players selected for the Reese's College All-Star Game on Friday at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Kingsley, a second-team All-SEC pick and member of the conference's all-defensive team the past two seasons, averaged 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots as a senior to help the Razorbacks finish 26-10 and reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas' Jacobus honored

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior decathlete Derek Jacobus was named the SEC's co-field athlete of the week Tuesday.

Jacobus shared the honor with South Carolina's Josh Awotunde.

Jacobus earned a new personal record in the decathlon in the Arkansas Spring Invitational on Saturday in Fayetteville, achieving 7,437 points. The mark was 81 points better than his previous best. He leads the SEC and NCAA by more than 350 points in the decathlon this season.

GOLF

UALR men win First Tee

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's team won the 24th annual UALR First Tee College Classic on Tuesday at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

UALR earned a team score of 856, 16 strokes ahead of Stephen F. Austin (872). Texas-Arlington was third (879). The University of Central Arkansas finished in a tie for fourth place (883) with Lamar.

UALR's Zach Coats earned medalist honors at 212. George Trujillo tied for second place at 213. Danial Durisic tied for seventh (217). Noah Tullos tied for 11th (219) and Logan Pate tied for 45th (227).

Competing as individuals, UALR's Tyler Reynolds (216) and Brady Edwards (218) tied for sixth and ninth place, respectively. Nico Parra (229) finished tied for 52nd and Grady Bourguignon was 73rd (239).

For UCA, Louis Tomlinson led the Bears, tying for seventh place (217). Lewis George and Ryan Shuttleworth tied for 29th with 223. Luis Obiols tied for 37th (225) while Alvaro Carol tied for 48th (228). Individuals from UCA included Ben Taylor (230, tied for 56th) and Rodrigo Rivas (231, tied for 61st).

UCA women win UALR/ASU tournament

The University of Central Arkansas women's team won the UALR/Arkansas State Invitational for the third consecutive year Tuesday at Maumelle Country Club.

UCA defeated the University of Arkansas at Little Rock by 15 strokes, with rounds of 295-295-307 for an 897 total. Texas-El Paso and Toledo tied for third at 917, while Arkansas State University finished fifth (918).

UCA's YeJi Lim earned medalist honors, finishing with a 221. UALR's Sabrina Bonanno and UCA's Emma Svensson finished in a tie for second at 222.

Also for UCA, Fernanda Lira tied for 10th place (227), Brenda Gonzalez tied for 29th (234) and Cindy Oh was tied for 35th (237). Playing as individuals, Morgan Best tied for 35th (237) and Sally Fridstrom tied for 58th (248).

For UALR, Shania Berger tied for seventh place (224). Emelie Blennow tied for 24th (232). Pernille Orlien finished with a 235 to tie for 32nd. Peyton Weaver (245) took 52nd place. Lucy Owen competed as an individual and took 64th place (252).

Beth Ann Compton led ASU, shooting a 228 to finish in a tie for 13th place. Emma Miller (230) tied for 16th place. Aracelly Jimenez Rios tied for 20th (231). Marisa Marquez tied for 29th (234) while Grayson Gladden shot a 242 and tied for 45th.

