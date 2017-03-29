Wednesday recruiting tidbits includes schools trying to pursue an Arkansas commitment and a massive offensive lineman planning to visit Fayetteville.

Schools are still trying to recruit Arkansas tight end commitment Luke Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., but he remains solid and not interested.

He picked the Hogs over 19 other scholarship offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Illinois.

Junior offensive tackle Nigel Brannon, 6-5, 343 pounds, of Oklahoma City's John Marshall High School said he'll visit Arkansas April 15.

He has scholarship offers from TCU, South Dakota State, Howard and Kentucky Christian while drawing interest from Arkansas and others.

Highly regarded Jonesboro sophomore offensive lineman Darius Thomas, 6-6, 308 pounds plans to visit Arkansas on Saturday. He has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Memphis and Texas State.

Junior offensive lineman Trace Oldner, 6-5, 300 pounds, of Richmond (Texas) Foster plans to visit Fayetteville on April 15. He has scholarship offers from Indiana, Stephen F. Austin and McNeese State. His father is from Dumas.

Pulaski Academy offensive lineman Luke Jones, 6-5, 280 is planning to visit Arizona State and Mississippi State soon along with a few Ivy League schools who have offered him.

Arkansas running back signee Chase Hayden plans to be in Little Rock this weekend to watch his younger brother play in Real Deal in the Rock basketball tournament. His father, Aaron coaches the 13-under Memphis War Eagles.

Chase starting playing for his father in Real Deal in the second grade.