COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

March 30

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Fundraiser

CONWAY — Shucked Surf & Turf Shack, 2480 Sanders Road, will donate a portion of its sales all day to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Arkansas Division, in honor of blood-cancer survivors and area children and adults who are battling blood cancers. Proceeds will benefit blood-cancer patients and research in Arkansas. The restaurant’s hours today are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call the restaurant at (501) 358-6767.

March 31

Sally Barris Concert

CONWAY — Sally Barris will perform at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. Barris is a Nashville songwriter who has had songs covered by Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Lee Ann Womack, and Trisha Yearwood and Keith Urban. Barris is also part of the trio The Waymores. Her new CD is The Road in Me. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

April 1

Book Signing

CONWAY — Aidan Eslinger, a fifth-grader at Carl Stuart Middle School, will sign copies of his children’s book The Colorful Sky at 1 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. The Colorful Sky tells the story of a boy who loved juice. After a terrible accident, he loses his juice, only to realize how magical it was. Aidan lives in Conway with his mom and dad, Nadia and Lamar Eslinger, and his sister, Ariah. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 372-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

April 2 – April 5

Revival at Friendship Community Church

WILBURN — Friendship Community Church, 1850 Dry Mountain Road, between Wilburn and Ida, will have a revival. Speakers will include Roy Archer at 11 a.m. and Donnie Archer at 5 p.m. Sunday; Wesley Watts at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; and Marty Weathers at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call Pastor Mickel Jones at (501) 605-4792.

April 3

Zine-Making Workshop

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the University of Central Arkansas will present a free zine-making workshop at 4 p.m. at the library. Participants will create a zine, or mini magazine, to express what they believe it means to be a citizen. The zines will be displayed at a Zinefest from 3-6 p.m. April 14 at UCA Downtown. The workshop is for adults and for children who have supervision. Materials will be provided. To RSVP, visit uca.edu/go/zinemaking, or contact the library at (501) 327-7482 or nancy@fcl.org.

April 4

UCA Dixieland Jazz Band Concert

CONWAY — The UCA Dixieland Jazz Band concert planned for Mardi Gras and canceled because of bad weather has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. The band, under the direction of Jackie Lamar, includes Johnathan Hufford, Kaitlyn Ledet, Brandon Lugo, Lamar, Anna McAfee, Jacob Wayman, Cameron Thompson, Brandon Marlin, Jake Gatlin and Jeremy Landry. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Annie at UCA

CONWAY — The Tony Award-winning production of Annie will make a stop at the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $40 for the general public and $10 for children and UCA students with a valid ID. For tickets, call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. For more information, contact Julia Dossett Morgan at (501) 852-7889 or jmorgan@uca.edu.

April 5

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — A First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Monday.

UCA Euphonium Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Department of Music will host its Tuba/Euphonium Spring Fling concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. The concert will feature Gretchen Renshaw, conductor of the Hendrix College Wind Ensemble and instructor of low brass. Also performing will be Hendrix music faculty John Krebs on piano and Steven James on trumpet; UCA’s Gail Robertson on euphonium; the UCA Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble; and the UCA Euphonium Duodecet. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Robertson at grobertson@uca.edu or (501) 450-5763.

Sterling Scholar Speaker

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center’s Sterling Scholar speaker for April will be retired Col. Anita Deason at 11:30 a.m. in the Little Red Restaurant at the Indian Hills Country Club, 337 Snead Drive. Deason, who is the military liaison for U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., will speak on what the senator’s office does to provide assistance to veterans and the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. The presentation,which is free and open to the public, is co-sponsored by the Fairfield Bay Rotary Club. Purchase of lunch is optional.

ONGOING

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library introduces Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, who will teach a new yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays, beginning April 6, at the library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — The Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital Stroke Support Group meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday, every other month, in the Therapy Gym. On May 18, Julie Shock, a physical therapist and supervisor of Conway Regional Therapy Services-Salem, will discuss therapy and exercises for treatment of stroke. Other meeting dates include July 20, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16. The free group welcomes inpatients, as well as individuals from the community. For more information, call (501) 960-8219 or email rehab@conwayregional.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Fashion Gala

FAIRFIELD BAY — The 24th annual Fashion Gala, presented by the Xi Gamma Kappa chapter, will begin at 1 p.m. April 6 at St. Francis Parish Hall, 250 Woodlawn Drive. Prizes will be on display, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. The style show will feature spring and summer fashions offered by local businesses. Pat Cash of Mountain View will be the narrator. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased from chapter members or by calling Kathi at (501) 884-4335 or Shirley at (501) 650-2610.

Newcomers Club Coffee

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Club will have its monthly coffee at 10 a.m. April 7 at the Maumelle Community Center. The club is a social, charitable and educational organization designed to provide a way for women in Maumelle to meet others and gather for various activities of their choice. For more information, call Barb Spahr at (501) 766-4664.

Maumelle Chamber Casino Night

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce invites businesses and residents to its fourth annual Casino Night from 7-10 p.m. April 7 at the Maumelle Country Club. The event will include live and silent auctions, and 10 gaming tables with professional dealers. Tickets include heavy appetizers, one drink ticket and $100 in chips, and there will be a cash bar and a chip buy-in. Cocktail attire is requested. Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. For more information or tickets, contact the chamber at macc@maumellechamber.com or (501) 851-9700, or visit www.maumellechamber.com.

Benefit Wrestling Event

MAUMELLE — Championship Wrestling of Arkansas will have its second Wrestle Raise event April 8 at the Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd. in North Little Rock. Bell time will be 7 p.m., preceded by a VIP meet-and-greet at 5:40. Proceeds will benefit the Scott Montgomery family of Greenbrier, who lost everything in a house fire Dec. 28. WWE Hall of Famer and former Mid-South North American Heavyweight Champion “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan will headline and team with Americos to battle Genetic Perfection in a tag-team bout. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm of Pine Bluff will defend his title against “Loverboy” Matt Riviera of Russellville. For tickets, visit www.cwatickets.com or call (479) 518-4191. For more information, email cwatickets@gmail.com.

Main Street Mutt Strutt

MORRILTON — The Main Street Mutt Strutt, a 1-mile walk-n-wag, will begin at 10 a.m. April 8 in the historic downtown district. The event will include pet contests and prizes, and Barkin’ Bingo. Registration by today is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Race-day registration is $30. To register, go to www.mainstreetmorrilton.org. Proceeds will benefit the local Jr. Main Street Scholarship Fund and local animal-rescue organizations. For more information, contact Sarah Croswell at (501) 404-8604 or mainstreetmorrilton@gmail.com.

Hoof It for Heifer

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — Hoof It for Heifer, a 20K trail run, will begin at 8 a.m. April 8 on the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Boy Scouts of America Trail in Petit Jean State Park. Proceeds will go to Heifer USA, a domestic program that empowers local food and farm entrepreneurs in Arkansas. More information and tickets are available at www.heifertrailrun.com.

Abraham Lincoln at the Library

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present an evening of living history with interpreter John Voehl as President Abraham Lincoln at 7 p.m. April 10. Voehl, a Chautauqua speaker for the Colorado Endowment for the Humanities, will offer a view into the life and times of the 16th U.S. president. In his role as President Lincoln, Voehl will explore Lincoln’s education; his presidency, including the Gettysburg address; and the events leading up to the Civil War. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Entrepreneurial Conference

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center and the student organization Enactus will present an Entrepreneurial Conference from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 13 at Arkansas Tech University. Four entrepreneurs — Joel Edwards, Matt Fracek, Dana Warren and Fred Teague — will discuss their journey, how they turned their passion into a business and the lessons they learned along the way. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required by April 12 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Risen From Silence

CONWAY — The Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas will sponsor Risen From Silence from 6:30-9 p.m. April 20 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 514 E. Sixth St., to celebrate survivors of domestic violence and remember those who died. D.J. Williams will be the guest speaker. The event will include food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and the Silent Witness display. Tickets are $50 in advance or $75 at the door, or $275 for a table of six. Sponsorships are $500 and include two tickets. To RSVP or become a sponsor, contact Barbara Jackson at bjackson72@me.com. For more information, call (479) 857-0715.

Russellville’s pARTy in the Park

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Parks and Recreation Department and the River Valley Arts Center will present pARTy in the Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the Russellville City Park, the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, and the Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. Admission is free, and the festival will feature of artists, arts and crafts, music and dance entertainment, bingo, vendors, food, art demonstrations, safety-information booths, adopt a pet and a dog contest in search of “Sandy.” Sponsorships are available, and vendor booths are $30 per 10-by-10-foot space. For more information or to reserve a space, call Sarah at the Arts Center, (479) 968-2452.

Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament

HEBER SPRINGS — The Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament will take place April 22 at the Mossy Bluff Disc Golf Course. The entry fee is $40 for a team of two players. Each player will receive a free disc, snacks and a chance to win door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information or to preregister, call Derek at (501) 206-8425.

The Harbor Home Fundraiser

CONWAY — A barbecue-dinner fundraiser for The Harbor Home, a residential facility for women with substance abuse, will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 22 at The Cowboy Church, 12 Arkansas 36. The theme is The Power of Change. Freedom Express will perform. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by going to eventbrite.com and searching for “The Power of Change.” A tour of The Harbor Home, 18 Ranchette Road, will be given from 4-5:15 p.m. For more information, call Mandi Tanner at (501) 503-6710 or email theharborhome@gmail.com.

Scholarship Benefit Dinner

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will host its third annual scholarship benefit dinner April 28 at the John E. Tucker Coliseum. A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The theme, Mosaic, reflects the variety of ATU students who will share their academic and artistic endeavors through presentations and performances. Tickets for the business-attire event are $100. Valet parking will be available. The deadline to RSVP is April 14. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. RSVP at www.atu.edu/givetotech, by calling (479) 968-0400 or by visiting the Division of Advancement office in the ATU Administration Building.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. Entries may be brought in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25 or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

Sacred Heart School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart School Bazaar will take place June 2 and 3 at the school, 106 N. St Joseph St. Activities will include a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham-and-bacon stand, a silent/online auction, a Baggo tournament and more. This year’s raffle grand prize is a 2017 Ford F-150 4x2 SuperCrew. The drawing for prizes, including a $1,000 vacation voucher, will be June 3. A spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. June 3 in the school gym, with carryout dinners available. For more information, call Sacred Heart School at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

