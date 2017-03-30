Nearly half of high school's students get suspension notices

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Nearly half the students at a high school in Pennsylvania's capital city have been given suspension notices for missing too much class time.

Pennlive.com reported that officials at Harrisburg High School gave the notices to 500 students Monday as part of a crackdown by the school's new principal. Officials say the students accumulated too many unexcused absences.

At least 100 students served one-day suspensions Tuesday. School officials are working with the parents of other students and say many parents have provided documentation to explain the absences.

Principal Lisa Love said students often come to school but then skip class, instead loitering in hallways and other parts of the large school. She said she needed to do something "radical" to get students' attention.