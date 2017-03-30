Style: Out like a lamb

Some people we know are excited about Rupert Sanders' (Snow White and the Huntsman) live-action take on the anime classic Ghost in the Shell, especially the prospect of Scarlett Johansson as a human-cyborg who’s the head of an elite police task force in a futuristic Tokyo in a high tech (“thermoptic”) cat suit. And there’s probably a mild interest in The Zookeeper’s Wife, another handsomely mounted, solemn Holocaust film that provides a showcase for the always reliable Jessica Chastain. And there might be someone out there intrigued by the prospect of Alec Baldwin voicing the lead character in the kiddie animation Boss Baby.

But really, doesn’t it feel like we’re treading water? So our critic Philip Martin takes this opportunity to look back on the really important 20th-century films of his lifetime (he’ll pick up on the 21st century next week) and our Dan Lybarger interviews Kathryn Tucker, the executive director of the brand new Arkansas Cinema Society, about the big plans the organization has for our state.

We cover it all in this Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.