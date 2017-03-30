Home / Latest News /
Trump: House Freedom Caucus must 'get on the team'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
President Donald Trump is warning conservative lawmakers in the House that a fight is coming if they don't "get on the team, & fast."
Trump tweeted early Thursday, "The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!"
Trump's efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's signature health care law fell short last week, after he and House Speaker Paul Ryan failed to convince a number of House lawmakers, including most of the Freedom Caucus, to vote in their favor.
Trump initially blamed Democrats for not supporting the new bill. But he's since criticized the Freedom Caucus for its resistance.
Jim Jordan of Ohio, a member of the group, defended its opposition. "I respect the president, but our focus is on the legislation," he said.
He cited polls showing opposition to the bill, saying, "It doesn't change Washington like we told them we were going to change Washington."
Speaker Paul Ryan said he understands and shares Trump's frustration with the caucus.
He told journalists: "It's very understandable the president is frustrated we haven't gotten to where we need to go, because this is something we all said we would do."
The Wisconsin Republican said he is pushing lawmakers to keep talking and try to reach a consensus on a health bill that could pass — but he declined to commit to another vote, saying he does not want to impose an "artificial timeline."
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
3WorldState1 says... March 30, 2017 at 12:19 p.m.
It's alive!
mrcharles says... March 30, 2017 at 12:29 p.m.
Must! Seems a little harsh Sir Trump? Perhaps he has lost his touch, I know he is really great and has really great family and really great ideas and things will get really great, but perhaps politics is not his thing, though I have seen absolute proof unless computer generated that he Is REally great at Politics, using politicians to get his way, so Mr. POTUS please use and use these Freedom Caucus ILKS till their rode hard and put up wet.
Freedom Caucus, I call them Prophets of the Most Low, They dont need no ancient book , as they have voices in their head from a deity to tell them what is Freedom, such as Freedom from life, liberty [ except what consenting adults might want to think, smoke, eat, sleep with and which ways] and pursuit of happiness.... after all this world is just a temporary stop and the world to come things will be made clear and better [ kinda like Trumps numerous promises on health care and which day it would be Like A Rapture to all]
