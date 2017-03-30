Trump: House Freedom Caucus must 'get on the team'

President Donald Trump is warning conservative lawmakers in the House that a fight is coming if they don't "get on the team, & fast."

Trump tweeted early Thursday, "The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!"

Trump's efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's signature health care law fell short last week, after he and House Speaker Paul Ryan failed to convince a number of House lawmakers, including most of the Freedom Caucus, to vote in their favor.

Trump initially blamed Democrats for not supporting the new bill. But he's since criticized the Freedom Caucus for its resistance.

Jim Jordan of Ohio, a member of the group, defended its opposition. "I respect the president, but our focus is on the legislation," he said.

He cited polls showing opposition to the bill, saying, "It doesn't change Washington like we told them we were going to change Washington."

Speaker Paul Ryan said he understands and shares Trump's frustration with the caucus.

He told journalists: "It's very understandable the president is frustrated we haven't gotten to where we need to go, because this is something we all said we would do."

The Wisconsin Republican said he is pushing lawmakers to keep talking and try to reach a consensus on a health bill that could pass — but he declined to commit to another vote, saying he does not want to impose an "artificial timeline."

