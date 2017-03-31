3 ejected from truck, 1 killed, after it goes airborne, hits tree, Arkansas State Police say

A 25-year-old Arkansan was killed after he was thrown from a truck that had become airborne and eventually struck a tree in Clay County Thursday night, police said.

A 1987 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on County Road 134 in Clay County around 11:15 p.m. when the vehicle crested a hill and became airborne, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The truck landed, lost control and struck a tree, ejecting all three occupants, police said.

Kalem Rouse, 25, of Piggott was taken to Piggott Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The truck's driver, 35-year-old Jeffery Dunlap, and another passenger, 29-year-old Joe Rouse, were reportedly injured. One person was taken to the St. Bernard's Medical Center in Jonesboro and another was taken to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn., police said.

The report did not include either Dunlap or Joe Rouse's cities of residence.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Kalem Rouse's death is the 111th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

Print Headline: Arkansan, 25, killed after being thrown from truck on county road