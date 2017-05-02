After getting ride to Little Rock, man robbed by driver wielding metal pipe, police say

A man was robbed by someone wielding a metal pipe after being given a ride by the robber to a Little Rock address early Tuesday, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 1:45 a.m. to the Kroger on West Markham Street in reference to a robbery that happened less than 1 mile to the store's south and east.

The victim said someone picked him up in North Little Rock and drove him to 212 South Rodney Parham Road, the listed address for All American Insurance.

At the location around 1:20 a.m., the driver made a demand for the victim’s money and hit him in the left arm with a metal pipe before taking $105, according to police.

The robber then fled the scene in a white 2005 Chevrolet hatchback. The exact vehicle model was not immediately available.

Officers noted that the victim had swelling on his left arm. He was later taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Authorities described the robber as someone standing about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 200 pounds. The robber wore a gray long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans at the time.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.