Neighbors adds Texas forward to recruiting class

Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors has received his second commitment since being hired on April 3.

Taylah Thomas, 6-1 of Arlington, (Texas) Timberview reportedly has pledged to the Razorbacks. ESPN rates her a 3-star prospect and the No. 48 forward in the nation.

Dan Olsen of Collegiate Girls Basketball Report lists Thomas as one of the top five unsigned prospects that have the talent to make an impact on the next level.

"In a state as talent-rich as Texas (six McDonald's All Americans were from the Lone Star State in 2017), it's all too easy to fall into the shadows. Such is the case with Taylah Thomas, who not only shared a state with one of those McDonald's All Americans but also shared a team. The 6-foot-1 forward teamed up with Chennedy Carter to propel Timberview (Mansfield, Texas) all the way to the state title game. She's quick, athletic and perhaps the best unsigned frontcourt player remaining in the class. Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Arkansas and Texas State are apparently all onto the gem. "Who wouldn't want a 6-1 forward with wingspan, quickness in the block and a big upside?" Timberview coach Kit Kyle Martin said.

Junior college guard Raven Baker-Northcross, 5-7 of Chipola College in Florida pledged to the Hogs on April 25. Fayetteville guard Grayce Spangler and forward Macy Weaver of Stillman Valley, (Ill.) Stillman Valley High School inked with Arkansas during the early signing period in November.