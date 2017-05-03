Subscribe Register Login

Imprisoned evangelist Tony Alamo dies in federal custody

Wednesday, May 03, 2017, 3:13 p.m.

Imprisoned evangelist Tony Alamo dies in federal custody

By The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:56 p.m.

tony-alamo-left-leaves-the-federal-courthouse-in-texarkana-after-the-jury-recessed-for-the-day-in-this-2009-file-photo

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

Tony Alamo (left) leaves the federal courthouse in Texarkana after the jury recessed for the day in this 2009 file photo.

Click here for larger versions
Democrat-Gazette file photos

Imprisoned evangelist Tony Alamo has died more than seven years after he was sentenced in federal court in Arkansas to a 175-year prison term, authorities said.

The Bureau of Prisons said the 82-year-old Alamo, whose real name was Bernie Lazar Hoffman, died Tuesday while in custody at the Federal Medical Center Butner in North Carolina. Further details about his cause of death weren't immediately known, though Alamo was reported to have suffered from health problems, including diabetes.

Alamo was convicted in 2009 on 10 counts of taking young girls across state lines for sex. Some of them, as young as 8 years old, had been forced to become Alamo's "wives."

Alamo started a ministry in Los Angeles and later moved its headquarters to Arkansas.

In addition to the criminal conviction, Alamo was found liable in a federal civil trial and ordered to pay $30 million to two men who were raised in the controversial Tony Alamo Christian Ministries.

A jury found that those two men were beaten, starved and denied education and found Alamo liable for conspiracy, outrage and battery.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Comment on: Imprisoned evangelist Tony Alamo dies in federal custody

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers.

3WorldState1 says... May 3, 2017 at 3:05 p.m.

Radical Christianity.

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers.

