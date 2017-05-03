Imprisoned evangelist Tony Alamo dies in federal custody

Imprisoned evangelist Tony Alamo has died more than seven years after he was sentenced in federal court in Arkansas to a 175-year prison term, authorities said.

The Bureau of Prisons said the 82-year-old Alamo, whose real name was Bernie Lazar Hoffman, died Tuesday while in custody at the Federal Medical Center Butner in North Carolina. Further details about his cause of death weren't immediately known, though Alamo was reported to have suffered from health problems, including diabetes.

Alamo was convicted in 2009 on 10 counts of taking young girls across state lines for sex. Some of them, as young as 8 years old, had been forced to become Alamo's "wives."

Alamo started a ministry in Los Angeles and later moved its headquarters to Arkansas.

In addition to the criminal conviction, Alamo was found liable in a federal civil trial and ordered to pay $30 million to two men who were raised in the controversial Tony Alamo Christian Ministries.

A jury found that those two men were beaten, starved and denied education and found Alamo liable for conspiracy, outrage and battery.

