Ohio man accused of traveling to central Arkansas to have sexual contact with children

An out-of-state resident was arrested Wednesday morning in central Arkansas, accused of traveling there to have sexual contact with children.

Jason Norman Lawniczak, 34, of Bowling Green, Ohio, was taken into custody about 5:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Faulkner County sheriff's office.

Authorities began investigating Lawniczak after he indicated on a social networking site that he was interested in sexual contact with a family, the release stated. Faulkner County law enforcement officials began communicating with him April 18.

The Ohio resident is accused of making plans to have sexual contact with two children under 12. When he arrived at a predetermined location in Conway, he was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit rape, a felony, authorities said.

According to the release, Lawniczak had a "gift bag" containing Skittles, a toy, a pocketknife and a necklace when he was arrested. Authorities also reportedly found various sex toys, two masks, and two leashes in his vehicle.

The 34-year-old was listed on the Faulkner County jail roster as of noon Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.