Heroes and Angels to present inaugural Comic Con

Heroes don’t have to wear capes, but sometimes it’s reassuring to see one who does.

Brandy Bullock of Cabot, one of the three founders of the organization Heroes and Angels, said she is excited for characters, comic-book heroes and volunteers to come out to support children with cancer at Heroes and Angel’s first Comic Con event in Cabot.

“When we started this, I expected that we would just throw a big party, and we’d have cupcakes, and kids would do a couple activities,” she said. “It’s completely blown up. The cos-play community has been completely fantastic. They have just come out in droves to support us.”

Heroes and Angels exists to support kids with cancer and their families. Bullock said support is usually available at the hospital, but when the kids go home, the family has to adapt and learn a new way of living. That’s where Heroes and Angels steps in.

“Help after you leave the hospital is our big concern,” she said. “There’s not a lot of organizations like that. … With cancer, it’s not just a hospital thing. When a child’s been diagnosed with cancer, your daily living expenses double and triple. Most of the time, at least one of the parents has to stay home in order to care for that child. So you lose half of your income, while your expenses double and triple.”

Bullock has personal experience with this scenario. Her own daughter, Bailey, is a two-time cancer survivor.

“On June 6, we celebrate 11 years of remission,” Bullock said. “That’s post-transplant remission. She was diagnosed when she was 3 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. We were a month shy of being in remission for three years when she relapsed, and that’s when we went to San Antonio for the bone-marrow transplant.”

While Bailey is now in remission and set to graduate next year from Cabot High School, her life is still affected by her diagnosis and treatment.

“Once a child is diagnosed, it’s a lifetime diagnosis. They live with the effects forever,” Bullock said. “And it’s not just from the cancer; it’s also from the treatments and the chemo. Bailey has had two cataract surgeries and two laser eye surgeries because of the cataracts that were caused by the steroids she had to take during her treatment.”

Even without those lingering health impacts, Bullock wouldn’t forget the struggles the family faced during and after Bailey’s treatment. That’s why Heroes and Angels is so important to her.

“I remember what we had to go through,” she said. “There were times when we would skip a meal so that we would have gas money in case we had to make a run to the emergency room. Our big purpose is to make sure our parents are taken care of, as well as the whole family, not just the child.”

On May 13, Heroes and Angels will hold a Comic Con event to give kids fighting cancer a chance to meet their favorite fictional heroes.

“At our house, we’re big nerds,” Bullock said. “What hit it home was that last year, a call was put out for a little girl who was fighting cancer, and she wanted to go to AnimeCon. She wasn’t going to be able to go because of her treatment. These kids love the super heroes, so I thought, why don’t we have a big event to help get our name out there, have something for the kids to come to that’s local that they can enjoy? And then it kind of snowballed.”

The event will include appearances by more than 30 characters, such as Disney princesses and comic-book heroes; activities for the kids; vendors; and specialized entertainment, such as games with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a chance to play Halo with Master Chief.

While admission is free, Heroes and Angels will accept donations to help the organization carry out its mission of helping families who are dealing with childhood cancer.

“The whole reason we’re having this event is to get our name out there and let people know there are more resources available for them,” Bullock said.

Heroes and Angels Comic Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 at the Old White House Event Venue, 500 E. Mountain Springs Road in Cabot.

To find out more information about the event or about Heroes and Angels, visit the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heroesandangelscorp.