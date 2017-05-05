An Epic Undertaking

The Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs is no small undertaking:

*The set is more than 500 feet wide and 400 feet deep, with three main levels.

*The amphitheater seats 4,000 viewers.

*It takes more than 200 people to put on the musical play, with 150 actors on stage on any given night -- and an ever-changing number of extras in the crowd scenes.

*The menagerie that helps tell the story of Jesus Christ's life and death includes 20 sheep, three donkeys, four horses, two camels and a flock of birds.

*And all of it has been happening for 50 seasons, watched over by the seven-story statue of Jesus called Christ of the Ozarks, dedicated in 1966.

"We have been very busy in preparation for the season," says Kent Butler, an actor and marketing director for the production. "Last year, we used 250 gallons of paint to give the entire grounds a facelift," thanks to a little help from mission groups like Team Effort, the World Mission Team and Youth with a Mission. This year, the organization will offer its own mission trips, "so youth groups can come in from around the country, volunteer and also be in the play."

Also new this year are the Noah's Ark Park petting zoo, scheduled to open mid-summer; an expanded marketplace; and a special showing of the musical movie "God With Us: New Testament," filmed on site, in the Jerusalem Chapel.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

