Little Rock lawyer wins contest, will bet $10,000 on one horse in Kentucky Derby

Tim Steadman's bio on the Holleman and Associates law firm website lists running, reading and watching sports as what he does in his spare time.

One of the sports Steadman likes to watch is horse racing, and he's spending the weekend at the Kentucky Derby, all expenses paid, watching the races. On Saturday, America will watch him.

The Little Rock attorney won the TwinSpires.com's Kentucky Derby Dream Bet contest, and Saturday on national TV he will make a $10,000 wager on one horse in the Kentucky Derby.

Contestants made six $5 wagers on various races this year through TwinSpires.com. He cashed for $352.50, beating second-place finisher Marvin Cauthorn of Oklahoma by $23.

Steadman's winners included Gormley (6-1) in the Santa Anita Derby and Senior Investment (11-1) in the Lexington Stakes, but his big lick came when Irap (31-1) won the Blue Grass Stakes.

Being a fan of Oaklawn Park, Steadman told Ed DeRosa of TwinSpires.com that Classic Empire -- winner of the Arkansas Derby -- and Hence -- the winner of the Sunland Derby in New Mexico that broke his maiden earlier in the year at Oaklawn -- were on his short list for Saturday's bet. But he expects the short list to grow, and he also expects a couple of sleepless nights.

This is, by all accounts, a wide-open Kentucky Derby.

Classic Empire was the morning-line favorite (4-1) and should be. Not only was he the 2-year-old champion and earned more than $2 million (he was sold for $425,000 as a yearling), but he also has run in four Grade I races -- the most of any horse in the field -- and he's won them all.

He had a couple of setbacks in Florida earlier this year, but since winning the Arkansas Derby he seems to be doing everything right.

Yet, the reason this is being called anyone's race is there are several horses in the field that have a legitimate shot to win, and that's what Steadman is going to wrestle with until NBC escorts him and the briefcase full of money to the betting window Saturday.

Most handicappers don't judge a horse on one race, so there are two in here that deserve consideration.

McCraken (5-1) was undefeated until the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington, Ky., when he ran third, but he broke through the gate before the race and that's never a good thing. He is undefeated at Churchill Downs, going 3 for 3. Jockey Brian Hernandez chose this mount.

Gunnevera (15-1) was favored in the Florida Derby but was six wide on the turn to home and finished third.

Another deserving strong consideration is Hence (15-1), who left Oaklawn after the Southwest Stakes but won the Sunland Derby with a Beyer speed figure of 103.

If the track is muddy, Gormley (15-1) has the best mud rating of the field and is fresh off that Santa Anita Derby win.

Anyone taking Practical Joke lightly shouldn't, regardless of his 20-1 odds. He finished second in the Blue Grass Stakes and third in the Breeder's Cup Juvenile, despite a rough trip.

The three Arkansas Derby horses other than Classic Empire are long shots. Untrapped (30-1) is a strong closer and gets Ricardo Santana Jr. back. Santana is coming off a three-day riding suspension and more than a month sabbatical of riding for trainer Steve Asmussen. Untrapped has yet to win going two turns.

Looking At Lee (20-1) was a closing third in the Arkansas Derby. He got the No. 1 post position, which can be heaven or the opposite of that because he's at the mercy of the field.

Sonneteer (50-1) was flying at the end of the Arkansas Derby, but after 10 starts he still hasn't made it to the winner's circle.

Good luck to Steadman, because this is a hard Derby to handicap. I'm going with Classic Empire, McCraken and Looking At Lee.

