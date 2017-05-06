Officials recover body of canoeist who went missing on Arkansas river

The body of a canoeist who disappeared on a flooded Arkansas river last month has been recovered, according to a news release.

The canoeist, who had been boating near Kyles Landing on the Buffalo River on April 26, was found around 11 a.m. Saturday, a National Park Service news release said.

The park service said the Newton County search has been limited to one or two boats since April 29. The canoeist’s body was found about 5 miles downstream from Kyles Landing, according to the release.

Workers had been searching between Kyles Landing and Erbie Campground, officials said.

The search for the canoeist was suspended for a time due to the flood, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He had originally been on the river with three other men, all of whom were found alive.

The canoeist was not identified in the release.